Stefon Diggs Catches Another $500K Bonus With 80th Reception Of Season

A week after earning an additional $500,000 to his annual salary, New England Patriots’ Stefon Diggs made another $500,000 after reaching 80 receptions for the season.

According to CBS Sports, the wide receiver entered the contest against the New York Jets with 76 receptions, only needing four to reach the financial bonus. He did so in grand fashion with a little over three minutes remaining in the first quarter of the game. Quarterback Drake Maye threw the ball to him while at their own 34-yard line. Diggs caught the ball over a defender and tapped both feet along the sideline to get his bonus and keep the Patriots’ drive alive.

Diggs ended the game with six catches, 101 receiving yards, and one touchdown. For the season, he has 82 receptions for 970 yards, setting him up for another incentive in the last week of the regular season. If he gets 30 yards in the next game, hitting 1,000 for the season, he will walk away with another $500,000.

With its blowout 42-10 blowout win against the Jets, the Patriots improved to 13-3 for the season. If they beat the Miami Dolphins next week, their 14-3 record would be their best since 2016, when the Tom Brady-led Pats finished 14-2 and won the Super Bowl.

If they win and the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Denver Broncos, the Patriots will end the season as the AFC’s No. 1 seed, earning a first-round bye. This is a remarkable turnaround from last season, when they went 4-13.

Diggs’ presence on the team has helped the franchise become an elite team again. After suffering a torn ACL during his lone season with the Houston Texans, Diggs inked a three-year, $63.5 million deal with the Patriots in March, with $22.6 million guaranteed.

