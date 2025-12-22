Stefon Diggs Hits Milestone Catch, Unlocks $500K Bonus

When Stefon Diggs signed with the New England Patriots, he was recovering from a knee injury and had incentives to meet to earn more based on his performance. In his most recent game, he unlocked a bonus that made him $500,000 richer.

According to Sports Illustrated, Diggs hit his incentive of catching 70 receptions this season to earn an additional $500,000 during the Patriots’ match-up against the Baltimore Ravens. His nine receptions for 138 yards helped the team reach the playoffs this season.

Diggs entered the game, only needing three receptions to collect his bonus, and did so with no problems.

After suffering a torn ACL, his season with the Houston Texans ended early. Despite not being fully recovered, he inked a three-year, $63.5 million deal with the Patriots in March, with $22.6 million guaranteed.

Although Diggs is having a productive year, he had limited looks last week.

“For real, like, just trying to get used to it,” Diggs said. “I mean, it kind of was the same kind of in the beginning of the year, too. I just try to take advantage of the opportunities I do get. And when I am out there, be a vessel. Be a positive force, rather than being any other way.

Before the game, Diggs was leading the team in targets (83), receptions (67), receiving yards (731), while being tied for third on the team with three touchdowns.

Off the field, he has been giving back to the community, specifically single mothers, at an event in November.

His organization, Diggs Deeper Foundation, recently held an event with the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats initiative, “Game Day of Giving: Gear Up & Give Back” at Gillette Stadium, the Patriots’ home stadium, on Monday, Nov. 17. Massachusetts and Rhode Island residents attended the event and received “Diggs Deep Warm-Up Kits.” The kits were packed with coats, hats, gloves, socks, and other cold-weather essentials.

