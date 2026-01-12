Postseason Postponement: Stefon Diggs’ Arraignment Delayed Until After Super Bowl

After being accused of assault by his former personal chef, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs was slated to have his arraignment Jan. 23. But due to a “previously scheduled professional commitment,” the date was pushed back to Feb. 13, days after the Super Bowl, Boston.com reports.

That gives Diggs an opportunity, should the Patriots advance to the championship game, to play in the Super Bowl.

In a letter signed by Diggs’ attorney, David E. Meier, the attorney asked for the postponement Jan. 8.

“As grounds therefor, counsel for Mr. Diggs states that he has only recently been engaged in this matter and that he has a previously-scheduled professional commitment on January 23, 2026,” the document read.

Diggs Delay: 7News has learned the arraignment for Pats wide receiver Stephon Diggs on criminal charges involving his personal chef has been pushed back from this later month until Feb 13th in Dedham District Court which is days after the Super Bowl #7News pic.twitter.com/qhns6uF6xw — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) January 9, 2026

Diggs has been charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery charges. His former live-in employee informed police officers that the alleged incident on Dec. 16. She accused Diggs of entering her unlocked bedroom on Dec. 2 and hitting her in the face after a dispute about pay being owed to her.

The NFL and the Patriots are aware of the allegations, and the Patriots have put out a statement in support of Diggs.

“Stefon Diggs categorically denies these allegations. They are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated—because they did not occur,” Meier said. “The timing and motivation for making the allegations are crystal clear: they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee’s satisfaction. Stefon looks forward to establishing the truth in a court of law.”

The two parties reportedly have been in discussions regarding a financial settlement.

The Patriots beat the Los Angeles Chargers, 16-3, over the weekend. They will face the winner of Jan. 12’s Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans wild card game.

