Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton ‘Very Dangerous’: Explosive Courtroom Testimony Puts Sherrone Moore In The Hot Seat A Detroit detective also testified during a probable cause hearing that he "had a long history of domestic violence"







A Detroit detective who testified during a probable cause hearing for former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore revealed that he “had a long history of domestic violence” and labeled him “very dangerous.”

According to The Athletic, Moore, who was charged with home invasion and stalking after his coaching position was terminated, headed over to his alleged lover’s home and allegedly threatened to harm himself as he “was inside her home, attacking her.” The University of Michigan fired him for allegedly being “engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

Pittsfield Township Police Detective Jessica Welker testified on Dec. 12 and revealed a timeline leading up to Moore being arrested Dec. 10 at the apartment of the woman he allegedly had an affair with. Moore is married with three children.

Police officers were summoned to the woman’s residence after receiving a phone call from the victim’s attorney, Heidi Sharp, according to court records. She informed authorities that Moore grabbed some knives and pointed them toward her, but turned them on himself after the woman put Sharp on speakerphone. Moore denied “threatening her with any weapons” when speaking to police officers after the arrest.

In a written statement to the media outlet, the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office said, “the evidence that was available to us at the time of the charging decision indicated that Mr. Moore had an intent to terrorize and harass the victim, which is the basis for the stalking charge. Given that his statements were those of self-harm, however, there was not sufficient evidence to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, an intent to assault or batter the victim.”

The prosecutor’s office confirmed that the case “remains under active investigation” and that there could be additional charges based on new evidence.

Moore did admit to police officers that he and the woman “were in an intimate relationship for approximately two years,” according to Welker’s testimony. However, the woman told police she ended it two days before his termination and told the former coach that she had “nothing more to say to him.” Yet, he still tried to contact her “approximately a dozen times and sent her text messages over the next two days.”

The coach was with Michigan for less than two years after taking over from Jim Harbaugh in January 2024, as Harbaugh moved to the NFL to coach. Moore had a 9-3 record this season, after leading the team to a 7-5 record last year.

