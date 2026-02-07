Sports by Mary Spiller Stefon Diggs Hit With Civil Lawsuit Tied To Alleged Ferrari Theft Just Before Super Bowl A former associate accused the Patriots wide receiver and his brothers of defamation and involvement in alleged assaults.







New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been hit with another lawsuit just weeks ahead of Super Bowl 2026, with a former associate accusing the star player of defamation and other serious civil offenses connected to a stolen luxury vehicle.

According to court records reviewed by The New York Post, the lawsuit was filed Feb. 3 in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The plaintiff, who claims he previously worked for Diggs, alleges that the dispute stems from the disappearance of Diggs’ Ferrari roughly two years ago. The complaint lists several causes of action, including defamation, civil conspiracy, vicarious liability, ratification, and aiding and abetting assault and battery.

Diggs’ brothers — Green Bay Packers cornerback Trevon Diggs and former college defensive back Darez Marsean Diggs — are also named as defendants.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiff claims that in July 2024, Diggs asked him to coordinate the transportation of the Ferrari from Miami to New York and later to Houston. The vehicle was allegedly stolen once it reached Texas. While law enforcement reportedly concluded the theft was carried out by an unrelated third party, the plaintiff alleges Diggs began telling mutual contacts that he was responsible for the car’s disappearance.

The complaint states that tensions escalated over the following months, leading to multiple confrontations involving individuals close to Diggs. The plaintiff alleges that in January 2025, Diggs sent him a text message saying he was “responsible and accountable for all actions of those around me.”

The lawsuit further claims that members of Diggs’ inner circle approached the plaintiff at restaurants in Houston and Miami, appeared at his home, and demanded the return of gifts previously given to him by the receiver.

According to court documents, the situation reached a breaking point in December 2025 during an incident at a Miami nightclub. The plaintiff alleges that two people associated with Diggs physically assaulted him, while Trevon Diggs allegedly witnessed the altercation.

Court filings state that the man “sustained serious and permanent physical injuries,” including a torn ACL, a partially torn MCL, and facial injuries. He is seeking damages exceeding $100,000 and has requested that the case be tried as a libel and slander action.

Representatives for Stefon Diggs, Trevon Diggs, and a former attorney for the Patriots wideout did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The lawsuit comes amid other legal scrutiny for Diggs. In December 2025, he was accused of assaulting a personal chef at his Massachusetts home and was charged with strangulation or suffocation. Diggs has publicly denied those allegations.

RELATED CONTENT: Postseason Postponement: Stefon Diggs’ Arraignment Delayed Until After Super Bowl