It’s A Wrap: Stefon Diggs To Be Released By New England Patriots

Stefon Diggs will be looking for a new team. Again. The New England Patriots have reportedly informed the wide receiver that they intend to release him.

According to ESPN, less than a year after signing with the Patriots, the franchise has decided to let Diggs go, essentially making him a free agent once it becomes official. The action is expected to take place at the start of the 2026 league year on March 11.

Breaking: The Patriots are releasing Stefon Diggs, a source confirmed to ESPN. pic.twitter.com/Z0G3VUferf — ESPN (@espn) March 4, 2026

The four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, who has also played for the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, and Houston Texans, posted a message on his Instagram stories: “Thank you for a hell of a year. We family, forever.”

No reason was given publicly for the release, but it comes as Diggs facing accusations of violence from his former personal chef. He has been charged with felony strangulation and other criminal charges and has an upcoming pretrial hearing scheduled for April 1. In a recent court hearing, he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He has also been hit with a civil lawsuit on Feb. 3 by a former associate who accused Diggs of defamation and other serious civil offenses related to a stolen luxury vehicle.

Diggs, 32, inked a three-year, $69 million deal last March with the Patriots. Although he was injured when he signed the deal, he made an immediate impact once the games started. During the regular season, he had a team-high 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and scored four touchdowns. In the postseason, he had 14 receptions for 110 yards with a touchdown. The Patriots made it to the Super Bowl but lost to the Seattle Seahawks, 29-13.

By the Patriots cutting Diggs loose before the start of the 2026 league year, the team won’t have to pay him a guaranteed $6 million.

RELATED CONTENT: Stefon Diggs Hit With Civil Lawsuit Tied To Alleged Ferrari Theft Just Before Super Bowl