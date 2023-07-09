The Stellar Gospel Music Awards To Air On The New Stellar Network

Known as “The Greatest Night in Gospel Music,” the annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards will honor and celebrate the work and artists in the genre on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

The long-running ceremony, now in its 38th year, will spotlight gospel legends such as CeCe Winans, Dr. Bobby Jones and Rev. Dr. Milton Biggham. Held at The Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, the show, hosted by Jonathan McReynolds and Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, will honor these groundbreaking vocalists in gospel history.

Receiving the Aretha Franklin Icon Award will be Winans, who has won 15 Grammy Awards from 31 nominations, for her longevity in the industry and her vocal gift. Jones will receive the Thomas A. Dorsey Most Notable Achievement Award, given to an artist whose influence and legacy holds a tremendous impact in gospel music.

Biggham, the final honoree, will take home the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award, for his commitment to uplifting gospel music through its message. Biggham is pastor of the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Newark, NJ, and the founder of several mass choirs.

Viewers can expect to hear selections from Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Naomi Raine, Pastor Mike Jr. and many others. Gospel’s rising stars, including HLE and Lena Byrd Miles, will also showcase their talents.

The recently launched Stellar Network will also introduce the Stellar+ Experience, described as “the ultimate fan experience” for attendees of the awards show weekend. The three day-event will include concerts, discussions, and master classes centering on faith, fellowship, and fun, with music all-around.

The fan experience event will take place from July 12 to 14, leading up to the day of the show.

The 38th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards will air on Saturday, July 30, 2023, at 6 p.m. on Stellar Network. You can see a list of nominees for the big event here.

