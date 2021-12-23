Steph Curry’s 2974 NFT Release In Honor of His 3-Point Record Raises $2.1M In One Hour

While Steph Curry is still basking in breaking records, the NBA champion just raked in the dough through an NFT launch.

The Golden State Warriors player released an NFT sneaker on Tuesday that serve as digital replicas of the shoes he wore when he broke the 3-point scoring record earlier this month, Bloomberg reports. The 2974 NFT release represents his NBA record for all-time three-pointers —2,974 successful shots.

Made in partnership with the National Basketball Association, the collection of 2,974 non-fungible tokens was priced at $333 and sold out just as soon as they were released. The digital kicks can be worn within a trio of Ethereum-based metaverse platforms, Eric Schiermeyer’s Gala Games, Animoca Brands’ The Sandbox and Decentraland.

All proceeds from the NFTs will be donated to organizations facilitating access to sport through Curry’s sneaker brand Under Armour, Business Insider reports. It’s said that Curry plans to donate 100% of the profits to his “Eat. Learn. Play” foundation he shared with his wife Ayesha Curry.

“I’m truly grateful to be able to share this moment with all of the fans, the entire Bay Area community and everyone who has supported me throughout the years,” Curry said.

The NFT includes hand-drawn artwork from recent college graduate and artist Andrea McDonald and designed by combining a repeat “2974” print throughout the digital sneaker, ESPN reports. The pieces include the location of Curry’s historical feat, which was at New York’s Madison Square Garden, and the date along with Curry’s digital signature.

“I’m honored that two incredibly talented artists, Floyd Norman and Andrea McDonald, have been able to add their creative touches to my career,” Curry said.

In September, Curry announced a multi-year equity agreement with FTX cryptocurrency exchange that includes both an ambassador and shareholder role. FTX serves as the host platform for users to own Curry’s 2974 NFT Collection that can be resold at a later date.