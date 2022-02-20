Step Up Your Mobile Photography Game With This Smartphone Mount

Cameras on mobile devices today rival even the best point-and-shoot cameras from a decade ago. Whether you use an Apple or Android device, you know you’ll have some of the best camera and video technology at the time.

Because of these advances in technology over the years, many people have opted to use their phones instead of a traditional point-and-shoot camera whenever they want to capture the moment. Even professional photographers and videographers turn to their phones for certain assignments.

Whether you’re an amateur photographer or a professional with your studio, a stable camera is essential to good photos. The Pivo Pod Red Auto-Tracking Motion Smartphone Mount is one of the best in the business, and it’s available for a limited-time price of $99.99. That’s a savings of nearly 10% from its MSRP ($109).

Currently, this device is the deal of the day, so it can be purchased for the low price of $89.99 until 11:59 p.m. Pacific on Feb. 18.

This all-in-one photography tool helps you prepare, capture, and produce quality photo and video content on your own. It comes with remote control, which is almost like having an extra photographer with you.

The auto-tracking technology allows you to capture the perfect action shot or selfie, and it’s great for group photos, dynamic videos, or panoramic images. It’s perfect for creative shots.

Software features include virtual presentations, tracked presentation overlay, fun create modes, record and share function, among other intuitive options. Not only is it great for taking photos and videos, but it works just as well with video calls.

The Pivo Pod Red Auto-Tracking Motion Smartphone Mount is powered by a 500mAh battery, and it can be charged via Micro-USB Port. It also has a wireless range of 33 feet along with Bluetooth BLE 4.0.

Enhance your photo and video skills with this intuitive device today while it’s still available at a low price.

