Steph Curry Is Set To Release His New Bourbon, Gentleman’s Cut Game Changer

Last night, Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors pulled out a 127–125 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Today, news about Curry’s bourbon has been making rounds on the ‘Net.

According to Robb Report, Curry is set to launch his whiskey, Gentleman’s Cut Game Changer. The news was announced on Coming Whiskey’s Instagram account.

According to the Robb Report, Gentleman’s Cut Game Changer is 85 proof and will be packaged in Boone County, Kentucky. Also, Gentleman’s Cut Game Changer is 75% corn, 21% rye, and 4% malted barley and is aged five years.

“I’ve learned over the years that life is best enjoyed in the close company of others. It’s those moments of celebrating a milestone, enjoying endless laughter into the evening, or simply an unpredictable night of carrying on that makes for a memory you can always reflect on,” ​​Wardell Stephen Curry said, according to Robb Report. “I’ve long found that these unforgettable evenings are often best enjoyed with a rich and nuanced bourbon in hand, which is why I’m proud to have helped carefully craft a new signature Kentucky Straight Bourbon.”

Curry joins a growing list of NBA players who have their own alcohol brands. James Harden has J-Harden Wines, LeBron James has his Lobos 1707 Tequila, CJ McCollum’s Heritage 91 wines, and Michael Jordan has his Cincoro Tequila.

There is no information on the day Gentleman’s Cut Game Changer will hit shelves.

In other Curry news, the point god released his tenth Under Armour shoe earlier this year. Also, he brought back some older models, complete with some new upgrades.

According to FanNation, the Warriors point guard is bringing back the Curry 2 Low FloTro’ Chef Curry,’ available on April 1.

