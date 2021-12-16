After Record-Breaking Night, Stephen Curry Partied in NYC With Kevin Durant

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, enjoyed the New York City nightlife Tuesday after setting the NBA’s all-time record for made 3-point shots at Madison Square Garden.

According to The New York Post, Curry was seen at Catch Steak in Manhattan with Brooklyn Nets star (and former teammate) Kevin Durant and longtime Warriors teammate, Andre Iguodala. They arrived around 12:40 a.m. and reportedly left the restaurant at 5:27 a.m. Curry’s father, former Charlotte Hornets sharpshooter Dell Curry, also joined the group to celebrate the historic moment.

Curry hit a pair of three-pointers in the first quarter of Tuesday’s game against the Knicks to dethrone Hall of Fame guard Ray Allen, who made 2,973 3-point shots. Curry ended the contest with 2,977 point shots made. Allen needed 1,300 NBA games to reach that record; Curry has only played 789 regular season games.

Curry finished the night with 22 points, three rebounds, and three assists. He shot 14 3-point shots and made five as the Warriors beat the Knicks 105 to 96 in front a star-studded crowd.

After the game, Curry discussed the moments leading to the history-making shot.

“I made the first one in transition,” he said. “Then, like the next two or three possessions, I got the ball coming down and I could see everybody on that end of the stadium just start to slowly stand up and there was like a buzz. So, I didn’t want to rush it because that’s when you kind of get in your head and try to like force the moment.

“The way that it happened: [Andrew Wiggins] came off a screen, I kind of floated back to the 3-point line. I didn’t think I was getting the ball. He hit me. I thought about nothing. I just let it go. After that, the emotions started kicking. So, I just wanted to let it come. It was a pretty special moment.”