Steph Curry Pops Up For A ‘Play Day’ With Oakland Students To Encourage Healthy Habits

Four-time NBA champion Steph Curry is using his off-season downtime to give back to the community.

A group of Elmhurst United Middle School students in Oakland, California, were surprised when Curry spent the day with them for a play day as part of his Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation. In a partnership with Carmax and Oakland Genesis Soccer Club, the Golden State Warriors player pulled up in style on a bus filled with healthy snacks, school supplies, and books.

Amazing vibes in The Town with @carmax, Eat. Learn. Play and their youth development partner Oakland Genesis!! Had a blast on the field with our incredible @eatlearnplay bus, giving out books, meals and having fun all at the same time 🚌🙌🏽 #CarMaxPartner pic.twitter.com/D8C6IY6bRr — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 6, 2023

The nonprofit, founded with Curry’s wife, Ayesha, has worked with the city of Oakland for the past four years to give back where it’s needed. Together, they have refurbished playgrounds, and sponsored programs that provide positive coaching, healthy meals, and reading materials. As “play” is one of the pillars of the foundation, the NBA point guard says healthy, active lifestyles are “huge for kids just to have a solid balance.” “It’s just about self-discovery, I was fortunate enough I didn’t have to worry about where to go to shoot hoops or find kids my age to throw the football around or play baseball,” Curry said, according to KGO ABC 7.

“You realize how much you learn in those environments and every kid deserves that.”

After posing for pictures, Curry and the kids played a soccer game on the field. Curry participated in drills as a referee and played goalie as the kids shot penalty kicks. ELP has a calendar full of events for the community to join in. Curry thanks his team for being open to bringing positive change to the Bay Area, especially Oakland. He says he is proud of the work he and his wife have put in. “We’ve identified what we do and we want to do it extremely well and know it’s going to continue to change lives,” Curry said.