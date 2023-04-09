A Shooter on the Big Screen: Steph Curry To Star In Mockumentary Series, ‘Mr. Throwback’

NBA superstar Stephen Curry is shooting his way into other avenues. The Golden State Warriors sharpshooter will make his acting debut alongside Adam Pally in the upcoming mockumentary, Mr. Throwback.

According to Deadline, Mr. Throwback will follow a down-on-his-luck memorabilia dealer who seeks redemption by reconnecting with his former middle school teammate, Stephen Curry, who will star as himself.

“Making the natural transition from behind the camera to center stage opposite Adam Pally, we can’t wait for the world to see what we have in store,” Curry said, according to Deadline.

Erick Peyton, chief creative Officer of Unanimous Media, added, “We’re thrilled to continue our work with NBC and UTV to develop a project as fun and entertaining as Mr. Throwback,”

Deadline also reported that Mr. Throwback will air on NBC, which is known for popular mockumentaries such as The Office and Parks and Recreation.

“It comes from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Curry’s Unanimous Media,” Deadline’s Peter White writes. “The project is the first to emerge after Curry and his Unanimous Media struck a global talent partnership with NBCUniversal in 2021, which includes first-look development deals with Universal Studio Group for scripted and unscripted television projects and DreamWorks Animation for kids and family content.”

Deadline reported that David Caspe, who created the critically acclaimed series Happy Endings (which starred Pally), will serve as Mr. Throwback‘s executive producer. Caspe also served as executive producer on Netflix’s Blockbuster and is the co-creator of YouTube’s Champaign ILL.

Unanimous Media, which Curry created in 2018, is behind the ABC game show, Holy Moley, and the docuseries, Underrated, as well as the upcoming film, The Other Wes Moore, based on Maryland governor Wes Moore’s best-selling memoir.

If the Warriors bow out early from this year’s playoffs, Curry may have more time to act.