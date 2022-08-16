Stephen Curry’s UNDERRATED Golf Tour Gears Up for Championship Round in San Francisco After Stop in Innisbrook, Fla.

Earlier this year, basketball superstar Stephen Curry made an effort to make golf more accessible. Now, participants of his UNDERRATED Golf Tour have advanced to the Curry Cup Championship.

Last week, the tour was at the Copperhead Course at Palm Harbor’s Innisbrook Resort for one last round before the championship at San Francisco’s TPC Harding Park on August 28.

The top 13 boys and girls will play in front of Curry during the championship round in San Francisco. The top female (via points earned during the season) of the season earns a spot in professional golfer, Annika Sorenstam’s, junior invitational. The highest scoring male will go to Jordan Spieth’s tournament.

Curry took to his social media account to tease the championship.

Congrats to our 13 boys and 13 girls who will be competing at @TPCHardingPark!! See y’all there https://t.co/h6BQHHOI61 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) August 12, 2022

UNDERRATED Golf was created to become a purpose-driven business initiative to provide equity, access, and opportunity to student-athletes from every community. This program seeks to balance participation in the sport to truly reflect how society looks, with a goal of increasing participation among competitive golfers from diverse communities.

Thirty boys and 30 girls were selected to play in the initial tournament across five cities that welcome college coaches and PGA (Professional Golfers’ Association) professionals on the course to interact and observe the junior golfers. UNDERRATED Golf takes care of all travel, room and meal expenses. There are also no tournament entry fees.

UNDERRATED Golf Professional and Tour Ambassador, Will Lowery said, “It really provides a platform for these kids to showcase their skillset, and that’s just from a golf point of view. But also from a career perspective, it sheds some light on career opportunities that they may want to go down in the game of golf, or just in general.”