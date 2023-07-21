Steph Curry’s ‘UNDERRATED’ Takes ‘Authentic’ Look At His Rise In The NBA

Steph Curry is releasing his first official documentary film that follows his journey from an undersized basketball player to the four-time NBA champion we all know today.

The coming-of-age story “UNDERRATED” introduces us to Steph (real name Stephen Curry) like never before. Through a blend of cinéma vérité, archival footage, and on-camera interviews, the Apple original film documents Curry’s rise from an undersized college player at a small Division I college to a decorated NBA champion who led the Golden State Warriors in championship wins in 2015, 2017, 2018, 2022.

Peter Nicks directed and produced the film, along with Ryan Coogler and Erick Peyton who serve as producers. Peyton is the Chief Creative Officer of Unanimous Media, a company he co-founded with Curry that develops and produces television, film, and digital content.

Speaking with BLACK ENTERPRISE, Peyton shared the inspiration behind the new film and how it ties to Unanimous Media’s emphasis on projects with family, faith, and sports themes.

“Stephen’s story is really how we want to inspire and create a massive wave of impact and inspiration,” Peyton told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“I think that’s why we wanted to tell this story now. It’s been over 10 years since he made this run. And I think a lot of people forgot who he was and how he looked.

The film takes us back to Curry’s early start in basketball as the son of a former NBA player, Dell Curry. Having grown up around the league, it was a given that Steph and his brother Seth Curry would follow in their dad’s lead.

But the odds were against Curry due to his petite frame. Old footage shows a young Curry working hard to remain a top contender on teams he played for in high school and college.

It also follows Curry’s return to the same college he dropped out of in his senior year to pursue an NBA career. After a 10-year hiatus, Curry returns to Davidson College to complete his bachelor’s degree program, all while being an in-demand NBA star, husband, and father of three.

“It’s a story that’s still authentic to Steph and his journey,” Peyton said. “We felt like it was time to tell it.”

Launched in April 2018, Unanimous is made in partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment and strives to encourage empower and uplift audiences through a variety of diverse narratives, with an emphasis on family faith and sports themes. Peyton credits the “silos” of family, faith, and sports to Curry who came up with the concept.

The company’s name also represents the “unanimous” success Curry has achieved in professional sports. Peyton is a veteran in the industry who has produced projects for an array of clients.

He hasn’t put down a camera since the age of 11 and encourages aspiring producers to do the same.

“There are no steps to get to the place that I’m in today. It’s really all about setting a plan in place. Being okay with setbacks, but still following your dreams,” he said.

Steph Curry’s “UNDERRATED” premieres on Apple TV on Friday, July 21.

RELATED CONTENT: Steph Curry Becomes First Black Celebrity To Win American Century Golf Tournament