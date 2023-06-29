New Documentary Highlights Steph Curry’s Legendary Career

The trailer for Apple Original Films’ Stephen Curry: Underrated, a documentary about Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, was released in anticipation of the film’s July 21, 2023, debut.

Directed and produced by Emmy Award winner Peter Nicks, the documentary can be seen in select theaters and globally on Apple TV+ upon its release.

The story is of an underdog becoming the top dog. The expectations for Curry, “undersized” at 6’2″, to become the tremendous force he is was not one that basketball scouts or critics predicted. The documentary shows that the underdog can and does win — four times, if we’re talking NBA championships.

“How did I get here?” Curry asks in the trailer. “I was the undersized scrawny kid that was just trying to figure out how to make it. I was overwhelmed by everything. How would I respond?”

Collaborating for the documentary were Nicks, Academy Award nominee Ryan Coogler, Erick Peyton, Sean Havey, Ben Cotner, and Marissa Torres Ericson. The executive producers of Stephen Curry: Underrated were Emily Osborne, Sev Ohanian, and Zinzi Coogler.

In 2022, the four-time NBA champion returned to Davidson College, a small Division 1 school in North Carolina where he played his collegiate basketball, to obtain the degree that eluded him. Curry left college early to pursue the career that his father, Dell, was successful in when he was drafted into the NBA. Curry was drafted number seven overall by the Golden State Warriors and has been with the team his entire NBA career.

In early 2022, after Curry earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology from Davidson, he was unable to attend graduation because he was busy winning his fourth NBA title. So in August 2022, the school welcomed him back to receive his diploma and to retire the jersey number (30) he wore while playing at Davidson. Curry became the first athlete in Davidson’s history to receive this honor.