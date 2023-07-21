Steph Curry Becomes First Black Celebrity To Win American Century Golf Tournament

Golden State Warriors guard and NBA poster boy Stephen Curry won his first celebrity golf tournament and, in doing so, also became the first Black celebrity to win the American Century Championship, according to NBC. Curry memorably hit a hole-in-one on day two of the tournament, which put him in the running to win the tournament.



https://twitter.com/nbcswarriors/status/1680699458122838016?s=46&t=EnI8LpkKUkdwbsuH0OtHUQ

Going into day three, Curry was riding high from that spectacular hole-in-one shot and it awarded him 8 points for the hole. The American Century Championship uses a modified scoring system in place of the typical under-par, par, and bogey scoring system that gives golfers negative, even, and plus scores on their scoresheets. In typical Curry fashion, he won the tournament on a long putt for an eagle, golf’s version of a 40-foot three-pointer. Immediately following the putt, he ran off the course with his arms in the air and excitedly hugged his wife, celebrity chef Ayesha Curry.

After the tournament, the Warriors star explained how much winning the tournament meant to him:

“I don’t do this for a living, so it’s something you dream about,” Curry told ESPN.

“I’ve been playing in this tournament for almost a decade and now I’ve got some hardware to show for it. It’s pretty special.”

Curry “won” $125,000 after edging out former tennis player Mardy Fish to take home the trophy, but that sum will be donated to the charity of his choosing. Curry is regarded as one of the better amateur golfers in celebrity circles and it’s expected that if he keeps playing like he played at this tournament, Curry could have more hardware to put on display.

