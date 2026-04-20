Salute! CNN Correspondent Stephanie Elam Leaves Network After An Over 2 Decade-Run

Journalist Stephanie Elam announced she is leaving the network she called home, CNN, after 20 years on the air, AL reported.

In a statement, Elam said she “has done it all” and is proud of her accomplishments. “For more than 20 years, I’ve been in the CNN orbit developing and delivering news stories on everything from the environment and entertainment to business and breaking news of all kinds,” Elam said.

“I’m so proud of my CNN career. Live or taped, writing packages or doing a show-and-tell, I’ve done it all, and having a front row seat to document history has been a gift.”

During one of her final reports for the network, the former co-host of the “Black Enterprise Report” shared a “sister moment” with fellow reporter Sara Sidner, who credited her for helping her get through a cancer diagnosis, wishing her well, but said she can’t get rid of her that fast. “Oh, you’re not getting rid of me,” Elam said to her friend. “I love you.”

While it is unclear what the journalist’s next career steps will be, in a statement, CNN praised Elam for her work and wished her all the best. “Stephanie brought clarity, credibility, and heart to every story she touched over her two decades at CNN. Her versatility and natural ability to connect with audiences made her a trusted voice and a valued colleague,” the network said.

“We are grateful for her many contributions and wish her continued success in her next chapter.”

According to Mass Live, Elam started her career in New York as a copy editor for Dow Jones Newswires after graduating from Howard University. She then covered corporate earnings for PBS’s Nightly Business Report and anchored Market on the Close for the web network WebFN.

The San Francisco native then launched her CNN career, splitting into two chapters. During her first stint, she served as a New York-based business correspondent between 2003 and 2011, covering market downturns and breaking news, including the death of Michael Jackson. After leaving for a time to work at KNBC, she returned to CNN in 2013, where she covered major news stories, including Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano eruption and the death of legendary pop singer Prince.

Most recently, in 2024, Elam spoke on the death of controversial NFL star OJ Simpson, touching on how his 1995 trial regarding the death of his wife, Nicole Simpson, changed the trajectory of things such as racial unrest and policing in the city of Los Angeles after his acquittal.

After the death of OJ Simpson, CNN’s Stephanie Elam suggests that he was able to evade justice due to being rich, famous, and black. pic.twitter.com/lQFIooOQgn — TENET Media (@watchTENETnow) April 11, 2024

Elam is the second Black journalist to leave the network in recent weeks, following Early Start with Rahel Solomon host Rahel Solomon.

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