Stephen A. Smith Accuses Kamala Harris of 'Hiding' At Pep Rallies And Avoiding Questions Stephen A. Smith wants to know why Kamala Harris is busy holding rallies and not answering questions from reporters.







Kamala Harris has been out and about since taking over for Joe Biden as the official Democratic presidential nominee. But Stephen A. Smith wants to know why she’s busy holding rallies and not answering reporters’ questions.

The popular sports media personality took to his YouTube show on Aug. 13 to seemingly piggyback off conservative criticism of Harris having yet to sit down for an interview with a reporter since launching her presidential campaign.

“We’ve had one week, two weeks, three weeks, and one day since Joe Biden stepped aside. The only damn place we’ve seen Kamala Harris is at pep rallies,” he quipped. “What’s up? Somebody gotta say something, and it can’t just be the conservatives. Right is right.”

Smith confirms that Harris has indeed “got my vote.” But he’s still echoing a question many conservatives have asked since the vice president stepped up to run for president in 2024. Is Harris purposely avoiding the hard-hitting questions from reporters?

“I’m talking to my sister here. Come on now. You’re running for the presidency of The United States of America. You got my vote. You’re running for the presidency of the United States of America.”

“What you hiding for? And I mean hiding in plain sight. Somebody gotta say it. Somebody gotta say it,” he added.

With the race nearing the one-month mark since Biden stepped down from the race on July 21 and let Harris take the lead, Smith thinks the VP has had more than enough time to adjust and make room for interviews.

“Now, you can’t be running for the presidency of the United States. Not one single press conference. Not one single one-on-one sit-down interview where somebody gets to question you about the questions that we ask. That’s not fair. That’s not fair,” he explained.

It didn’t take too long for Smith’s take to catch the attention of conservatives, who used the clip to strengthen their argument against Harris.

“I almost NEVER agree with Steven A Smith!” Republican pundit Steve Cortes tweeted on Wednesday. “But good for him for calling out Kamala’s refusal to face questions — and the complicit media running interference for her…”

I almost NEVER agree with Steven A Smith!



But good for him for calling out Kamala’s refusal to face questions — and the complicit media running interference for her…pic.twitter.com/1ZPH1qFlHk — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) August 14, 2024

According to Smith, it’s within a conservative’s right to question Harris about not conducting any interviews now that she’s running for president. However, they can lay off the criticism regarding her ethnic background.

“If you’re a conservative and you’re out there lambasting her for it, ridiculing her for it, trying to torment her for it or whatever, it is perfectly within your right to do so. All of you anti-conservatives out there, shut the hell up! That’s a valid point,” Smith said.

“It ain’t valid to bring up her Blackness or Indian heritage and to try to point the finger at that nature. That’s nonsense. But to ask her about her record because she is attached to the Biden record is definitely apropos, especially when you were bragging about the record!”

The media has recently asked Harris’s campaign why she has yet to hold a press conference. According to a recent CNN appearance from one of her team members, a press conference is underway.

CNN: "Would it kill you guys to have a press conference?"



KAMALA SPOX: "You saw the ways in which they went across the battleground states."



CNN: "A campaign rally is not a press conference. She's the Vice President. She can handle the questions."



KAMALA SPOX: "We're gonna be… pic.twitter.com/v4oDLz2r4P — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 14, 2024

