Stephen A. Smith Proclaims Taylor Swift Has 'The Best Concert'

“I have two daughters…Teenagers have friends. And so, when your dad is perceived as having money, and you got daughters that opened their mouths and promises them that daddy’s going to get them tickets. Ladies and gentlemen, I had to get ten tickets. Them damn things was $2,000 a piece. Two times ten is $20,000!”

Not only did he buy the tickets, but he went to the performance that night. He heaped on the unexpected praise from someone like Smith, who is known to be very critical of anything he typically speaks about.

“Not only did I send my daughters back to the concert, Daddy actually went with them. Me at a Taylor Swift concert. But I said I’m gonna go see her. That’s the best concert I’ve ever been to in my life. Excuse my language, but that s**t was off the chain. Taylor Swift brought the damn house down. I was jamming to Taylor Swift! She was sensational. I’d pay to see her again. Seriously, I’m not joking. She was a superstar that night. That girl is special.”

Folks…this may surprise you…from me…but Taylor Swift is the greatest… pic.twitter.com/LPWqxHg8tu — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) August 18, 2023

Maybe Smith hasn’t been to a Beyoncé concert, perhaps he is right, but I’m sure the ears of Mrs. Carter must be ringing after this video was released.

