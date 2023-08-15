Tina Knowles Shuts Down Beyoncè And Taylor Swift Comparisons: ‘They Both Should Be Celebrated’

Mama Tina Knowles is not here for the constant comparisons between Beyoncè and Taylor Swift. She thinks her daughter and Swift are both worthy of being celebrated.

Paparazzi caught up with Knowles outside LAX airport in Los Angeles on Monday, August 14 where she was asked about fans comparing her daughter to Taylor Swift amid the two superstars competing world tours.

“I have nothing to say about that,” Knowles told TMZ.

When the photog made mention of both Beyoncè and Swift being “amazing queens,” Mama Knowles agreed.

“Absolutely. I think they both should be celebrated,” she exclaimed.

The photog went on to ask if fans should compare the two singing sensations.

“Absolutely not. You know better than that,” Knowles quipped.

Fans agreed with Knowles’ sentiments on Beyoncè and Taylor Swift when the video clip was reposted by The Neighborhood Talk.

“Mama is so respectful.. yes give both of their flowers! Because Taylor got it on lock like Beyoncé,” one fan wrote.

“You know better than that” was code. 😂👑🐝”another fan added.

Her comments come amid the US legs of Beyoncè’s “Renaissance” world tour and Swift’s “Eras” tour. The tours are raking in millions for the Grammy award-winning singers with Renaissance becoming the high-grossing tour of Beyoncè’s career, with $295,676,504 in sales

So far, Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour has become her high-grossing tour, with it nearing $500,000,000 in sales. She’s on track to make nearly $2.1 billion from the tour, as noted by Forbes. Meanwhile, Swift is not too far behind with her being on track to earn more than $1 billion from her sold-out Eras tour, according to Unilad.

Tina Knowles also shut down rumors of Beyoncé bringing her own toilet on tour by clarifying the photo that sparked the hearsay was of boxes labeled “toilets” that Beyoncé’s tour uses to position fans onstage. Knowles said rumors of her daughter bringing her own toilet on tour are “so ridiculous.”

Paparazzi of course asked about Knowles’ recent divorce filing from Richard Lawson and she reminded the photog to “mind your business.”

