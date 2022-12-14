Stephen, Ayesha Curry Help 2,000 People During Annual Winter Wonderland Celebration

Families were walking in a winter wonderland this past weekend with the Currys.

NBA star Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, hosted their 10th annual Christmas with the Currys celebration on Sunday.

The Currys helped families through their nonprofit Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, which helped 2,000 people in need, including 500 children, during their winter wonderland event at The Bridge Yard in Oakland, California.

The Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation is an initiative founded by the Currys in 2019 to help promote a healthy childhood by fighting to end childhood hunger, providing access to education, and curating safe spaces for children to be active.

According to Good Morning America, families invited to the event were selected from the foundation’s partners, including Homies Empowerment, Black Culture Zone, East Oakland Youth Development Center, Community Education Partnerships, and Oakland Athletic League.

“The holidays are meant to bring us all together to share in the joy and warmth of each other’s presence,” the Currys said in a statement.

“We love our community and realize this time of year comes with anxiety and pressure for parents who are already doing everything they can to make ends meet. Christmas with the Currys is our way of lifting this burden for families in need throughout Oakland and ensuring they are part of a community that makes their season brighter.”

The Currys provided for the attendees to partake in a day full of fun activities: ice skating, food trucks, decorating sugar cookies, sledding, and snowball fights. The guests even got a chance to meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

The Curry shared that the celebration reminded them “how big an impact the gift of giving can make in one family’s life.”

Other notable guests in attendance during the Curry’s celebration event included Workday Chairperson Aneel Bhusri, Olympic champion figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi, and her husband, Stanley Cup champion Bret Hedican.