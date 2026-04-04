Celebrity News by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Stephen Curry And Warren Buffett Team Up For Star-Studded Charity Auction To Raise Millions Curry and his wife, Ayesha, have partnered with Warren Buffett to bring back A Seat at the Table, Buffett's long-running philanthropic lunch auction.







By Robert Hill

NBA star Stephen Curry and his wife, author Ayesha Curry, have partnered with Warren Buffett for a high-profile charity initiative as Buffett brings back his long-running philanthropic lunch auction.

The event, called “A Seat at the Table,” marks the return of Buffett’s charity auction, which has raised more than $50 million over the past two decades. This year’s event will feature Curry and Ayesha Curry as co-hosts, with proceeds benefiting both GLIDE and Curry’s Eat. Learn. Play, a foundation showcasing the collaboration between sports, business, and philanthropy.

The auction will take place online through eBay, opening May 7 at 7:30 p.m. PDT and closing May 14. The winning bidder will receive an invitation for up to eight people to attend a private lunch with Buffett and the Currys on June 24 in Omaha, Nebraska.

The initiative is expected to draw global attention while supporting community-focused causes.

“This event is about coming together again in a new way with people I admire, to support work that truly matters,” Buffett said in a statement, as reported by Heavy. “Partnering with Stephen and Ayesha… is something I’m very happy to be part of.”

Proceeds from the auction will be split between the San Francisco-based nonprofit GLIDE and Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation.

GLIDE focuses on fighting systemic injustices and creating pathways out of poverty, while Eat. Learn. Play, founded by the Currys, supports children’s well-being through access to meals, education, and opportunities in Oakland.

“For us, this is about using the platform we’ve been given to create something bigger than ourselves,” Stephen and Ayesha Curry said in a statement, as reported by Fortune. “With this incredible auction, we are excited to turn this moment into real impact for students and families throughout the Bay Area community. Eat. Learn. Play. was built on the idea that every child deserves the chance to thrive, and by partnering with Warren and his incredible team alongside Glide, together we can extend our efforts and impact even further.”

The charity auction began in 2000 and has become one of the most recognized philanthropic events tied to the business community. The last auction took place in 2022 and earned $19 million, pushing total funds raised to more than $50 million.

Buffett’s connection to the initiative was influenced by his late wife, Susan Thompson Buffett, who volunteered with GLIDE. Her involvement helped launch the charity lunch.

After stepping away from the auction in 2022, Buffett returned following the passing of GLIDE founder Cecil Williams. His decision to bring the event back alongside Stephen and Ayesha Curry signals a new chapter for the initiative and its continued impact.

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