Stephen Curry Extends Agreement With Under Armour

Ten years after signing with the Under Armour brand, Golden State Warrior Stephen Curry has re-upped and has signed a Michael Jordan-like contract with the apparel company.

According to Under Armour, the two sides have “amplified their unique partnership even further, forging a long-term commitment to serve athletes and communities and drive mutual success for years to come.”

Like Jordan having his own division under the Nike banner, Curry is doing the same at Under Armour.

“If the past ten years have shown me anything, it’s that Under Armour and I can build great things together. It’s all about impacting athletes and creating products that perform and resonate with them, and Under Armour does it best. In 2013, we bet on each other, and I’m all in on taking this next step together,” Curry said in a written statement about the continued partnership.

Curry is only the ninth athlete in history to release 10 different signature shoes and the first to do so at Under Amour.

Since becoming part of the Under Armour brand, Curry has helped drive the signature launches and technologies from UA Charged, UA HOVR, UA Warp, and UA Flow. In the future, he will also assist in other areas of the brand by extending from basketball to golf, women, youth, and sport style. The four-time NBA champion will also take on a broad advisory role where his impact will strengthen brand love and recruitment. He will also reach across several categories to advance and expand Under Armour’s athlete roster. “Stephen is one of the greatest talents of our generation. At his core, he embodies what it means to be an Under Armour athlete and is an integral part of the Under Armour family. We are excited to keep building together, bringing even more innovation and inspiration to athletes across the globe,” said Kevin Plank, executive chair & brand chief for Under Armour.