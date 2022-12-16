Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Cause of Death Officially Ruled Suicide by Los Angeles Coroner

The death of the beloved Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a DJ and executive producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has been officially confirmed as a suicide.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner released the autopsy report stating that Boss, 40, died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was found dead on Tuesday at a hotel in the Encino area of Los Angeles. The case is now officially closed.

Hotel personnel said Boss checked in Monday morning. He reserved the room for the night and brought a small bag with him. After he missed his checkout time the following morning, staff members knocked on his door. When he didn’t respond, they entered the room and found the body.

According to People, Boss’ wife, Allison Holker confirmed his death and released a statement:

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.

TMZ reported that Holker went to the police station in Los Angeles Tuesday, and told the police that her husband had left the home without his car, which he would never do. Police stated they received a phone call a short time later of a shooting at the Oak Tree Inn. There, they found Boss’ body with the self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Boss first joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014 as a guest DJ. He became a permanent member of the daytime talk show and worked his way to becoming a co-executive producer in 2020. He leaves behind his wife, Allison, and children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.