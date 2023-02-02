Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Mother Admits to Almost Calling Him After Seeing Him in New Gap Campaign

Losing a loved one is never easy, but it’s the moments you forget they are gone that hurt more.

Mother of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, Connie Boss Alexander, opened up about seeing her son on television for the first time since his death. The late dancer appeared in a recent campaign for the clothing brand, Gap. Seeing it for the first time on television, Page Six reported Alexander took to her Instagram story to share how she almost picked up the phone to call him. “I almost called you to say son look at you in this ad,” Alexander wrote. “Then I remembered. My heart…”

Black Enterprise reported that Boss posed for Gap’s collaboration with Haitian-owned menswear label, The Brooklyn Circus. The campaign launched on Jan. 31 and is available at the Brooklyn Circus flagship store in Brooklyn as well and Gap stores and website.

Gap posted a beautiful video montage on Instagram of behind the scenes footage of the late DJ and shared their experience working with him. “We were fortunate to have Stephen on set with us, where he told us, “We have to take these little moments of light and these little moments of joy and stretch them out as much as possible,” the post said. The clothing brand also announced they will be donating to Vibrant Emotional Health, an organization that provides free and confidential emotional support and counseling to people dealing with crisis or emotional distress.

Boss’ widow, Allison Holder Boss, also expressed the joy she felt after she saw the campaign. Black Enterprise reported how Boss recalled viewing the campaign with her husband before his death. “When Stephen and I first saw his images from the campaign, it brought tears to our eyes,” his wife said. “He was so moved by how they captured his true essence, and he was excited for the world to see them.”