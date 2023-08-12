Stephenson Courier Service Providing Much-Needed Transportation For All Ages In Rockford, IL

August is Black Business Month, and WREX 13 is celebrating innovative Black entrepreneurs. An August 10 report features the Stephenson Courier Service as this weekend’s focus.

Stephenson Courier Service, based in Rockford, Illinois, provides rides to elderly adults and youth alike. The company transports older people to and from their appointments and even assisted living centers at an affordable and accessible price. It has recently taken up providing transportation for the area’s youth as well.

Janene Stephenson, who runs the business with her husband and several staff members, spoke with WREX about the motivation behind the effort. She said, “With parents working, it’s hard for them to take the kids out, so part of our business is also having us get the youth together and provide transportation to and from.”

She said her hard work stems from a very basic need. “Some of our clients don’t like to be on a bus full of people. But it’s very important because people will always need transportation, courier service, delivery service, so transportation is huge,” she told the outlet.

Stephenson’s services have shifted with the times, with the proprietor describing time spent handing out household goods and food to elderly and vulnerable populations during the pandemic.

In September, the company hopes to expand its truck fleet and the number of employees to take more calls and even provide rides for students trying to get to school once classes start in Illinois.

Customers can book rides on the phone by appointment only. Anyone interested can call Janene Stephenson at (779) 201-1714.

