Steve Harvey Defends Gospel Singer Kim Burrell Telling Churchgoers to ‘Choose Up’

Steve Harvey is sticking beside gospel singer Kim Burrell amid the backlash she’s receiving for telling churchgoers to “choose up” instead of choosing “ugly” and “broke” friends.

Harvey took to his radio show on Thursday morning to stand by Burrell, telling a church congregation to “find you some value” when choosing companions.

“When you tell a poor person you want to choose up, they think you’re talking about them,” Harvey said.

Not only does the famed TV personality agree with Burrell, but he also boasted that he doesn’t have broke friends.

Burrell came under fire last week over her message to a church where she was a guest speaker.

“Gotta choose up, find you some value,” Burrell said. “You know, sometimes before we get friends, we have to do an interview. How long have you been broke? How many times have you changed your name on your light bill? How many of your bills are in your little cousin’s name. Do you live in a trailer home or a house?”

“You know, you understand. And it’s not about status or material things,” she continued. “It’s just about choices, you know.”

“Life is different now, and you know. We at church thank God we’re here,” Burrell added. “Those of us that are walking by faith without a mask and no vaccine, and so we honor the Lord. God is good. I respect all of the men of God here and respect you.”

The sermon went viral after one Twitter user reposted it, claiming, “this is why people don’t go to church.”

And THIS is why people don’t go to Church. There was no Jesus in this pic.twitter.com/NTmPoym2EW — C Diddy (@Chaleah__) July 18, 2022

Harvey is standing beside Burrell and believes she was joking. He also accused church people of being the most sensitive and taking the most offense to Burrell calling out those with little to no money.

Burrell and Harvey have been comrades for years. Back in 2015, Burrell brought Harvey to tears on his since-canceled talk show by singing his praises for inviting her on his platform, Christian Post reports.

“That’s why I’m so glad to be here, this is bigger than Oprah for me, and I love Oprah. I’ve been to her house, and I appreciate it,” Burrell said. “But I’m saying, the status of what that stands for. This is the bigger picture for me. Thank you, sir.”