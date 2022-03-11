Steve Harvey Praises Wife Marjorie Harvey For Being So ‘Instrumental’ In His Career

If it’s one thing Steve Harvey is going to do it’s “stan” for his wife, Marjorie Harvey.

The comedian and TV personality’s hustle to become a household name came through the success of his ’90s sitcom The Steve Harvey Show and his stint as one of The Original Kings of Comedy.

While much of his early achievements came in the ’90s and early 2000s, Harvey still credits his wife of 14 years for being the backbone behind his current success in television.

“There is not a great man I know that achieved greatness without a ‘her’,” Harvey told The Washington Post. “Barack ain’t the dude without Michelle. You can go down the list.”

“I needed the ‘her,’ and the ‘her’ for me has been instrumental.”

Harvey went on to gush over how Marjorie was the “right her” for him and has been “a guiding force” in his life. In addition to helping Harvey revamp his style and start going viral for his fashion, the comedian also credits Marjorie for adding some sanity to his busy life and career.

“The career that people see today? I can only tell you that it came from the peace she provided,” Harvey said. “It freed my mind up to become the creative that I wanted to be.”

The couple combined their big blended family after tying the knot in 2007, The Sun reported. Marjorie, a Memphis native had been married twice before marrying Steve.

Following their nuptials, Harvey adopted her daughters Lori and Morgan Harvey. He has always spoken highly of his marriage to the fashion stylist.

“I married a person who was already happy, and I’m innately happy,” Harvey told Good Housekeeping in 2013. “So we don’t have to make each other happy; we can just complement each other’s happiness.”

With both Steve and Marjorie being married twice before marrying each other, the comedy veteran shared one secret to their success: leaving exes the past in the past.

“I don’t bring up exes. I don’t remember them or have any fond memories,” Harvey said. “I didn’t know anything until my wife came along.”