Steve Harvey Stands By His Woman Shuts Down Marjorie Harvey Cheating Rumors

Steve Harvey unloaded on the critics and naysayers spreading “ugly” rumors about his wife Marjorie Harvey and dragging his co-host into the mess.

Things got real during the “Steve Harvey Morning Show” on Monday, September 11 as the host officially addressed allegations about his wife and a leaked phone call of his co-host Shirley Strawberry saying not-so-nice things about Mrs. Harvey.

In a lengthy video posted to the show’s Instagram page, Steve starts off by explaining the sacrifices he and his co-hosts make to record their live show every morning and expresses his understanding of Strawberry’s delayed public response to the leaked phone call involving herself and her incarcerated husband.

During the leaked call, Strawberry spoke candidly with her husband about visiting the Harvey’s lavish home, primarily when Marjorie isn’t home since Steve is allegedly “afraid” of his wife. Strawberry also made insinuations of Marjorie being mean to Steve’s co-workers and staff and treating them like help.

“When [the phone calls] came out, [it was] a little bit different because it’s not gossip, rumor, or [a] malicious lie. It came from the inside circle… ’cause we’re an inside circle. We are family,” Steve told Strawberry on Monday.

Strawberry soon interjected to issue an official apology to Steve and Marjorie for her words during a phone call that was leaked by Fulton County Jail. Strawberry’s husband, Earnest Williams, is currently serving time there on a slew of charges including child pornography, theft, gun possession, and fraud, via Sportskeeda.

“Right here and now, I want to apologize to you and Marjorie for what I said. As much as I wish I could, I can’t take it back. I can’t. I said it, and I want to apologize,” Strawberry said.

“It was definitely not me trying to add to what you and Majorie already have going on, in your lives… right now.”

The leaked phone call came amid a series of rumors against Majorie accusing her of cheating on Steve with a bodyguard and a chef, along with age-old claims of Steve cheating on his second wife Mary Lee Harvey with Marjorie, who was only after his money.

Steve took time to passionately address all of the allegations directly and defend his wife’s honor, who’s at home on “Grandma duty” awaiting their new grandchild.

“The woman I married is a good woman,” Harvey said on his morning show. “She’s the best thing to ever happen to me.”

After praising his wife for being “God-fearing, loyal, faithful, and a kind and loving person,” the “Family Feud” host also shut down speculation about their relationship timeline.

“I don’t care what nobody say—and y’all quit talking about she was in my other marriage and ruined it. She didn’t. She was nowhere around that,” he quipped.

Steve explained how his marriage was already over by the time he filmed “Orginal Kings of Comedy” in 2000 and it took five years to finalize their split. When he reconnected with Marjorie in 2006, not only was he fully single, but he was also allegedly broke.

“In 2005, I had nothing. I lost the radio show we were on in L.A. on May 23, and I lost the only TV show I had on May 10. Steve Harvey had no money,” he explained.

“Got with Marjorie on New Year’s Eve, met her, talked to her. She was with her kids in Hawaii, we got together in 2006, we had nothing. She didn’t marry into no riches. I had nothing when I asked her to marry me at the end of 2006.”

It’s the first time Steve has addressed the rumors about his wife on-air. The candid discussion will hopefully put an end to all the speculation about his wife. It’s clear Uncle Steve is not having it.

