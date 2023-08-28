Marjorie Harvey Deads 'Foolishnes And Lies' And Cheating Rumors

Marjorie Harvey is addressing the “foolishness and lies” spreading across social media that accuse her of cheating on Steve Harvey.

The wife of the famous comedian took to Instagram late Aug. 27 to share a Bible verse about “how to handle being lied about.” In her lengthy caption, Marjorie explained why she found it necessary to address divorce rumors about her and Steve.

“My husband and I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us,” she wrote.

“However to whom much is given much is required. I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey)

The social media response came amid Twitter speculation over the weekend accusing Marjorie of cheating on Steve with their bodyguard and demanding a $200 million divorce settlement, as noted by Marca.

Steve Harvey’s wife, Marjorie cheated on him with his bodyguard, and now she wants to divorce.

She’s also demanding for $200m of his worth.

Women 💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/56bXgri7Ou — Mr Black⁛ (@MrBlackOG) August 26, 2023

If a bodyguard can chew Marjorie,Steve Harvey's wife despite Harvey's riches and social status, then it is impossible to satisfy a woman on this earth. pic.twitter.com/fCBMU7TjNS — Kuria Chronicles (@I_amShiti) August 26, 2023

The rumors surfaced at the same time Steve shared a video post calling out his former social media manager who posted a tweet asking fans to name a comedian they don’t find funny.

“I was doing it for engagement, well you gone need some employment,” Steve said of his axed employee.

Steve Harvey has fired one of his social media managers for a bad joke they posted on his Twitter. “Asking his followers to name a comedian they don’t find funny at all. “I was doing it for engagement, well you gone need some employment.” pic.twitter.com/G1Eg2SvNFO — Black Millionaires ® (@Blackmillions_) August 26, 2023

As soon as the video made its rounds, the cheating rumors surfaced online, making Steve a trending topic over the weekend. But his friend Ned Nwoko, a Nigerian businessman, shared a post dispelling the rumors.

“Fake news has been taken to new heights all over the world and this is so unfortunate,” Nwoko wrote in his caption.

“We experience this practically everyday and so when we read about our friend Steve Harvey and his lovely wife having issues, we had to contact Him and He confirmed that he and his wife are very much okay and it’s all fake news and should be disregarded. The family is happy together and we wish them all the best.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Senator Prince Ned Nwoko (@princenednwoko)

Steve has yet to issue a public statement about the cheating rumors. But between his wife and friend speaking up to shut down the claims, the “Original Kings of Comedy” star is likely choosing peace and ignoring the hearsay.

RELATED CONTENT: Marjorie Harvey Secured $15 Million Mansion For Steve Harvey, ‘This Is Not A Negotiation’