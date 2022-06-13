Steve Madden Partners with Atlanta's Slutty Vegan for a Limited Time Edition Vegan Sneaker and Crossbody Bag

In a first for the industry, Steve Madden has collaborated with Atlanta’s red-hot vegan restaurant chain Slutty Vegan for a limited edition, PETA certified vegan sneaker and bag collaboration featuring the restaurant’s signature colors, style and attitude.

Marking the first time a fashion shoe brand and a vegan restaurant have collaborated, Madden met community activist and founder of Slutty Vegan, Pinky Cole, through the Fearless Fund in February 2021. Since then, the Slutty Vegan brand has continued to skyrocket in popularity. From taking orders through Instagram, to a popular national food truck tour to multiple locations with lines around the block, Slutty Vegan is now expanding to Brooklyn, Birmingham and more.

Says Madden on the partnership:

“When you encounter the kind of bold sensibility and exploding popularity of Slutty Vegan, collaborating with them was obvious. Pinky and I share that dare-to-disrupt spirit!”

“I am thrilled that Slutty Vegan is able to partner with such an amazing company like Steve Madden,” says founder and owner Pinky Cole.

“When the opportunity presented itself, it was a no-brainer. This collaboration is bigger than just a shoe — it is about showing people that you don’t have to live inside a box. You can be disruptive and break every glass ceiling, even if it means being a burger joint that has a vegan shoe!”

The Steve Madden x Slutty Vegan products — reimagine two of Madden’s hottest styles, to date, the POSESSION and BSETTITUP. Both styles were put through a Slutty Vegan makeover created with PETA-approved vegan materials. Each style features the brand’s signature colors of white, red, and yellow, as well as their classic slogan print. The BSETTITUP cross body bag features separate cases for a phone, sanitizer, and lipstick, as well as the Slutty Vegan food truck emblem.

Both Steve Madden and Slutty Vegan will be donating $1 to PETA via ShoppingGives for each item purchased through their respective websites www.stevemadden.com or www.sluttyvegan.shop. The POSESSION sneakers retail for $99.99 and the BSETTITUP bag is $89.00.