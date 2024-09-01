Celebrity News by Mary Spiller Stevie Wonder Releases New Track Calling For Unity After DNC Appearance Stevie Wonder's new song is titled "Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart?"







Legendary artist Stevie Wonder dropped a new track on Aug. 30, titled “Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart?” In a call for people to come together following his appearance at the Democratic National Convention, Wonder is carrying the sentiments of his speech over into his music.

The new track features a call for Americans to stand united, all over a backing acoustic guitar. He sings in the hook, “Can we fix our nation’s broken heart? Are we brave enough to try?”

Despite the lyrics to the song not being overtly political themselves, the timing of the track’s release suggests that Wonder is thinking about the upcoming November presidential election and calling for everyone to get involved.

Notably, Wonder took the stage on the third night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention on Aug. 21 and gave a powerful address to the crowd before performing his 1973 hit “Higher Ground” off his album Innervisions.

During his speech, Wonder told the audience in Chicago’s United Center that he formally endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and selected VP Tim Walz.

Wonder began, “This year, I pray very hard for peace to come to our world’s nations, but also to each one of our hearts, even though our hearts have been beaten and broken. Beyond prayer, I know the importance of action.”

Wonder, 74, continued, “Now is the moment to understand where we are and what it will take to win: win the broken hearts, win the disenchanted, win the angry spirits — now is the time.”

“This is the moment to remember when you tell your children where you were and what you did. We must choose courage over complacency. It is time to get up and go vote!”

The “Isn’t She Lovely” singer encouraged those in the audience to reach for “Higher Ground” before beginning to perform his hit of the same name.

Wonder previously made a political appearance back at 2008’s Democratic National Convention, where he expressed his support for the then-candidate Barack Obama.

RELATED CONTENT: Janet Jackson Reveals Family Ties To Stevie Wonder, Tracy Chapman, And Samuel L. Jackson