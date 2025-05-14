Celebrating Stevie Wonder’s 75th Birthday With 13 Of His Greatest Hits 

On May 13, 1950 a star was born in Saginaw, Michigan and it was none other than Stevland Hardaway Judkins famously known as Stevie Wonder. Stevie is a musical genius who has wowed millions of people with his incredibly beautiful catalogue of songs. BLACK ENTERPRISE cherry-picked 13 of Stevie’s must-hear tracks to celebrate the sound of a true master of his own and the Motown sound. Stevie Wonder is a legend.

Happy birthday to a real one

1) Knocks Me Off My Feet

“Knocks Me Off My Feet” dropped in 1976 on Stevie’s legendary album, Songs in the Key of Life. It’s a jazzy love song that perfectly nails that head-over-heels feeling for someone.

Golden Lady

“Golden Lady” hit the scene back in 1973 on Stevie’s Innervisions album. This song is a smooth romantic number that flies under the radar. It’s one of Stevie’s most slept-on love tracks.

If You Really Love Me

“If You Really Love Me” came out in 1971 on Stevie’s album, Where I’m Coming From. It defines a pivotal moment in his career where Stevie’s sound gets funkier. The song hits different when you realize it’s him finding his voice.

Part-Time Lover

So “Part-Time Lover” came out in 1985 on Stevie’s In Square Circle album. It’s a perfect mix of classic Motown vibes with a glossy ’80s synth-pop production. “Part-Time Lover” has a tune that lives in your head for days.

Lately

“Lately” dropped in 1980 as part of Stevie Wonder’s Hotter than July album. It’s such a raw, gut-wrenching ballad about watching someone you love slowly drift away. Stevie really pours out his heart and vocals on this one. It’s so visceral you can feel every ounce of pain in his voice.

For Once in My Life

“For Once in My Life” dropped back in 1968 on the album with the same title. It’s a heartfelt love anthem where someone finally finds their person. It’s performed with raw emotion and soul and could easily give listeners goosebumps.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)

“Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” dropped back in 1970 on Stevie’s album “Signed, Sealed & Delivered.” This track is worth adding to your playlist. It’s energetic and catchy. Stevie co-produced the song.

Master Blaster (Jammin)

“Master Blaster (Jammin’)” debuted 1980 on Stevie Wonder’s album “Hotter than July. It’s a feel-good tribute to Bob Marley with that unmistakable Stevie Wonder groove woven throughout.

Superstition

Stevie dropped “Superstition” back in 1972 on Talking Book. Stevie doesn’t hold back and offers funk and soul effortlessly.

Isn’t She Lovely

“Isn’t She Lovely” dropped in 1976 as part of Stevie Wonder’s masterpiece album Songs in the Key of Life. The song is dedicated to his daughter Aisha and is laced with Stevie’s soulful signature harmonica playing. Stevie balances technical brilliance with raw emotional honesty. It is definitely one of those timeless gems.

Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing

“Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing” dropped back in 1973 on Innervisions album. It has a Latin jazz vibe that just makes you want to move, plus those playful lyrics will put a smile on your face. The whole song is basically a musical hug. It’s like a little pocket of sunshine from the 70s that never gets old.

You Haven’t Done Nothin’

Oh man, “You Haven’t Done Nothin'” hit the scene back in 1974. It was tucked into Stevie Wonder’s absolutely brilliant album Fulfillingness First Finale. Why should you give it a spin? Well, it’s this deliciously funky political statement that Stevie aimed straight at Nixon’s administration during the whole Watergate mess. The cherry on top? He got the Jackson 5 to lend their harmonies on the backup vocals. It’s vintage 70s protest music with a groove that still feels relevant today.

Happy Birthday

Stevie dropped “Happy Birthday” back in 1981 on his Hotter than July album. He actually wrote it to push for MLK’s birthday becoming a national holiday. Stevie is clever in how mixed the vibe with social activism, carrying a serious message about equality. MLK Day finally became official in ’83.

