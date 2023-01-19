Still That Girl! Lauren London Stuns in Hot Pink Dress at ‘You People’ Premiere

Lauren London is back outside to promote her new Netflix film You People, and social media is celebrating her return.

The actress stepped out wearing an electrifying hot pink mini dress for the Los Angeles premiere of her new film at the Regency Village Theatre, Page Six reported. London paired the long sleeve Alex Perry dress with strappy sandals from Femme La.

The ATL star stood out in all the right ways alongside her co-stars Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. Social media wasted no time praising London’s red carpet appearance and sultry look.

“I’m not gonna lie. Lauren London’s a baddie 😍,” one fan tweeted.

I’m not gonna lie. Lauren London’s a baddie 😍pic.twitter.com/bNOAdBhvOt — Bran The Man (@branisdope0) January 19, 2023

“Lauren London looks so amazing! I hope she’s back in her acting bag. I’m happy to see her out like she my friend 😭,” one excited fan tweeted.

Lauren London looks so amazing! I hope she’s back in her acting bag. I’m happy to see her out like she my friend 😭 — EZA (@ExtravaganZa__) January 18, 2023

“Lauren London ladies & gentleman 😍🔥,” another fan gushed.

Lauren London ladies & gentleman 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/FAFhJwEwPz — Anthony Joseph (@anthonyjlang) January 18, 2023

The film marks London’s return to the screen since appearing in 2021’s Without Remorse. Other stars in attendance include the film’s director Kenya Barris, and stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny.

The Barris film was co-written with the film’s male lead, Jonah Hill. The culture clash rom-com follows a romance between a white Jewish man (Hill) and a black Muslim woman (London)—and the friction between their families (Murphy and Long and Louis-Dreyfus and Duchovny).

Noticeably absent from the premiere was Jonah Hill. The Superbad star had already expressed his decision to avoid doing press around the film as it takes a toll on his mental health, Variety reported.

“Life is tough for all of us,” Lauren London said at the premiere. “For us to pretend that we’re stronger than others and we can handle more, that’s unfair.”

“I hold space for Jonah Hill. That’s my homeboy. I love him and whatever he needs to do for his soul, I am there for it.”