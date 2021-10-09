Stitch Fix Introduces The Elevate Collection Showcasing Six Black Designers

Fashion subscription and online retailer Stitch Fix has partnered with Harlem’s Fashion Row to unveil The Elevate collection.

The new collection showcases six Black designers through the recently launched Stitch Fix Freestyle feature, which allows subscribers to shop from a personalized online boutique, rather than to wait for their recurring subscription boxes. The showcased designers – Diarrablu, Busayo, Kahmune, Marcus Alexander, Sarep + Rose, and Chloe Kristyn – are the inaugural winners of Stitch Fix’s Elevate grant and mentorship program.

Over the course of eight months, the designers worked with the company’s leadership team and access their extensive data resources to not only grow their existing line of products and design new items exclusively for The Elevate collection. The grantees also received a $25,000 cash gift to reinvest in their businesses.

“We are committed to accelerating change within the apparel industry and our own vendor base and we couldn’t be more excited to launch the first collection of our Elevate grant and mentorship program,” Stitch Fix Women’s general manager Loretta Choy said in a statement. “This launch is one part of our broader social impact vision to create a more sustainable and equitable world. We are excited to support the next generation of entrepreneurs of color in fashion and share their stories and incredible talents with our community.”

As they developed The Elevate program, Stitch Fix tapped Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR) and founder Brandice Daniel to provide feedback that would keep the program authentic and optimize the success of the selected grant recipients. The partnership fell right in line with what HFR does in their regular scope of work, supporting emerging talent and providing a platform for designers of color.

Applications for the next iteration of The Elevate grant program are open through Oct. 31. Additional information can be found on Stitch Fix’s dedicated website for the grant.