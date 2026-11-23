Photo by Gustavo Fring: https://www.pexels.com/photo/a-woman-shopping-in-a-grocery-store-4971967/ News by Sidnee Michelle Americans Stockpile Emergency Supplies Amid Wave Of Tech Outages The surge is already affecting major retailers.







A wave of tech outages disrupting airlines, banks, and government agencies has prompted Americans to stockpile emergency supplies amid growing concerns about the reliability of the nation’s digital infrastructure, The Washington Post reports.

The disruptions, affecting Microsoft, Apple, JPMorgan Chase, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the National Security Agency, have fueled fears of widespread system failures, according to the outlet.

Consumers are purchasing generators, bottled water, canned goods, and battery-powered radios as uncertainty surrounding the outages drives demand for emergency preparedness products.

The surge is already affecting major retailers. David Bellinger, a senior analyst at Mizuho Securities, reported that 21 of Costco’s 26 most expensive generators were sold out online at the start of November 2026.

Emergency supply businesses are also experiencing increased demand. Survival Frog, a retailer specializing in survival equipment, reported a 450% increase in sales from Oct. 27 to Nov. 16 compared with preceding weeks, Axios reports.

The spending on emergency supplies reflects a broader shift in consumer behavior as emergency preparedness moves beyond traditional survivalist communities and into mainstream households.

Despite mounting concerns, federal officials have said there is no evidence that the outages are connected or the result of a coordinated cyberattack.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton told lawmakers on Nov. 18 that the disruptions stemmed from separate maintenance issues and technical changes, not a coordinated attack.

The incidents have also raised questions about cybersecurity vulnerabilities and the growing role of artificial intelligence in maintaining critical technology systems.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., warned that AI is advancing faster than institutions can manage its consequences, potentially creating additional challenges for cybersecurity and infrastructure reliability.

Experts say limited communication and fragmented information can intensify public anxiety. Whitney Phillips, a University of Oregon professor who studies information politics, told The Washington Post that uncertainty can lead people to draw connections between unrelated events.

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