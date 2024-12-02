by Black Enterprise Stop Sabotaging Your Interview With These Common Answers To ‘Weakness’ Keep your responses real, brief and honest







Hey FairyGodMentor,

How are you really supposed to answer the dreaded question about your weaknesses, and what advice would you give if someone needed to explain gaps in their resume, or perhaps situations where there was professional conflict and things didn’t work out?

Thanks,

Filled with Dread

Dear Filled with Dread,

There’s always a lesson to be learned and shared in the matter of discussing weaknesses. Everyone has weaknesses. It’s what we do and what we learn from the mistakes. This is the essence of what the hiring manager is looking for in your response.

I would start by writing out a scenario of when you learned about this weakness. What was the specific situation that occurred. What tasks were you assigned or responsible for making? What actions did you take? Really paint a clear picture of what you said or did in that situation. Finally, what was the result? How did everything go and what did you ultimately learn from all of this? Do you use specific tools to help you stay more productive? Did you create a best practice that helps you and others not make the same error again? Did the situation make you a better leader? Clarify what those weaknesses are and the stories that go with them.

My advice is to keep your responses real, brief, and honest. I had a client who was terminated for unprofessional conduct on the job. The incident happened very publicly. She was terrified on how to answer the question of why she left her most recent place of employment.

Most businesses use 3rd party companies to give only start and end dates for background searches. Not a reason for termination.

If asked, I would be honest but keep it brief. If you were let go because of a professional conflict, say so, but emphasize that you take responsibility for your actions and focus what a big learning experience it was. Quickly shift to highlighting your strengths and accomplishments and how they will positively impact this new role and organization.

Regarding gaps in employment, you can get pretty creative in discussing your gaps (caregiving, sabbatical, etc.). More companies are becoming a bit more understanding about work gaps. Don’t be afraid to discuss them. If you gained a new skill or took on a role that relates to the job that you’re applying for, share those insights.

By sharing your lessons learned, you’ve reframed your weaknesses into strengths that can greatly improve that prospective new business’s success.

You got this!

Yours truly,

Your FairyGodMentor®

(Photo: Kirten White Photography/BE)

Joyel Crawford is an award-winning career and leadership development professional and the founder of Crawford Leadership Strategies, a consultancy that develops empowered, results-driven leaders through engaging leadership development coaching, training, and facilitation. She is the author of the best-selling book and audiobook Show Your Ask: Using Your Voice to Advocate for Yourself and Your Career.

Have a question about handling a micromanager, are you having difficulty navigating spaces because of your hair, is work stressing you out, do you need support coaching poor performance, or are you wondering how to negotiate and get the job offer you desire effectively? Do you have any questions about career and leadership development?

Ask Your FairyGodMentor® here.

RELATED CONTENT: AI Is Now Being Used To Conduct Job Interviews