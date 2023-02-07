Storm Reid Talks About Buying First House to Share With Mom: ‘She’s Made So Many Sacrifices for Me’

Actress Storm Reid is fresh off the heels of buying her first house to share with her mother and is dishing on how much of a “big deal” it is for her.

The Euphoria star appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show last week where the 19-year-old shared her pride for having purchased a home for her and her mother to share.

“I worked really hard, and to be able to share my blessings with my mom, she’s made so many sacrifices for me,” Reid said.

“To be able to come to L.A. and actually build a home is a really, really big deal,” she continued. “Even though I’m so grateful and I’m moving in a space of gratitude, sometimes you just gotta pat yourself on the back!”

The Last of Us star is dominating standout roles in Hollywood while studying acting and African American studies as a sophomore at the University of Southern California. Despite her busy career, Reid has no regrets about enrolling in school while appearing onscreen.

“It’s probably the best decision I ever made,” she said.

“I was feeling very fulfilled as a young person who works, but I just wanted to go to the football games and further my education and go to the parties and be a regular teenager,” she said.

The Missing star noted how “grateful” she is about working in a career she’s passionate about and toward a degree at the same time.

“I’m just so grateful that I’m blessed enough to do both,” she added. “It is challenging, but it is so fun.”

Having appeared in a number of popular television series and well-received films, it’s hard for Reid to attend class without someone recognizing her.

“When I first got to school it was a little awkward,” Storm revealed. “People were calling me [my Euphoria character] Gia, like ‘Oh, what’s happening on Euphoria?’ I’m like, ‘Babe, I’m going to class, I don’t know!’”