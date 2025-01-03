News by Kandiss Edwards Stormzy Banned From Driving Due to Illegal Tint And Cell Phone Usage The British rapper cannot operate a vehicle for the next nine months.







British rapper Stormzy, whose real name is Michael Ebenazer Owuo Jr., has been banned from driving for nine months after using his cellphone while behind the wheel, the BBC reported.

The offense occurred in March 2023 and was addressed by Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court. District Judge Andrew Sweet criticized the rapper’s actions, calling them “dangerous and irresponsible.”

Stormzy initially denied the charges but later changed his plea, accepting responsibility for the incident. His defense lawyer, Peter Csemiczky, represented him in court.

In addition to the driving ban, Judge Sweet fined Stormzy £2,010 ($2,500) and added six points to his driving record. The 34-year-old rapper already had six points on his license due to a previous speeding violation.

A London police officer observed Stormzy driving his Rolls-Royce in the city while using his cellphone. They also cited him for having illegal window tint. An off-duty officer who spotted the violations approached the artist and advised him to “get rid of your tints and get off your phone.”

The illegal tint on Stormzy’s vehicle only allowed 4% light visibility, well below the 70% required by London law. After pleading guilty to the tint violation, Stormzy received six points, which, combined with the cellphone offense, resulted in the driving ban.

Stormzy may need to hire a driver for the foreseeable future, a minor detail for the hugely popular British artist.

Stormzy began his career in 2015 as a grime artist and quickly rose to international fame, breaking barriers at British award shows and headlining the UK’s largest festival, Glastonbury. His album Gang Signs & Prayer became the first grime album to reach No. 1 on the UK charts and later won British Album of the Year at the 2018 BRIT Awards.

