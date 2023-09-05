14-Year-Old Massachusetts Student Dies After Taking ‘One Chip Challenge’

A family in Worcester, Massachusetts, believes a social media challenge is the reason for a 14-year-old’s death.

According to NBC Boston, high school student Harris Wolobah died on the day that he took part in the “One Chip Challenge.” The challenge involves eating what is described as the spiciest tortilla chip in the world and then not drinking or eating anything for as long as possible. His family believes doing so may have contributed to his death. Wolobah ate the chip on Friday and died later that day. An autopsy is pending.

Wolobah was a 10th-grade student at Doherty Memorial High School in Worcester.

The tortilla chip made by Paqui, packaged in a coffin container, is only for adults and shouldn’t be eaten by anyone who’s sensitive to spicy food or with an allergen, according to the product packaging.

Harris’ mother, Lois, said a nurse contacted her to come to the school that Friday. Harris admitted that a classmate had given him the chip. After eating it, he had a stomach ache.

He felt well enough to go home, but at 4:30 p.m., as he was leaving for basketball tryouts, his brother informed her that he had passed out. Harris was then taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A statement was issued by Worcester Public Schools Superintendent Rachel Monárrez.

“It is with a heavy heart I share that we lost a rising star, Harris Wolobah, who was a sophomore scholar at Doherty Memorial High School. As a mother and educator, I cannot imagine how hard this is on his family, friends and teachers. My heart goes out to all who knew and loved him.”

As friends, family, and classmates mourn the 14-year-old, they would like to warn others against social media challenges, specifically the “One Chip Challenge.”

