Student Found Dead Inside Car At Jackson State University In Mississippi

A student was found dead inside a car at Jackson State University in Mississippi on Dec. 2, according to WLBT News. Flynn Brown was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound around 8 a.m. in a parking lot on campus.

The 22-year-old student from New Jersey was found inside of a Dodge Challenger. Bailey Martin from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation confirmed that 20-year-old Randall Smith was in custody after being arrested for killing Brown. No other details were provided.

“Smith has been arrested in connection to the JSU homicide that occurred yesterday,” said Martin.

Brown played football in New Jersey at Mount Olive High School before going off to college. His former coach, Brian O’ Connor, announced his death on Twitter.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am sad to say the Mt. Olive community and football family have lost one of their own. Flynn Brown, was killed yesterday morning while attending Jackson St. More info to come when I have. Thoughts and prayers to the Brown family.”

After Brown graduated from high school in 2019, he played football for Lackawanna College in Scranton, Pennsylvania before beginning college at Jackson State in 2022. He did not play football for the school but had earned a roster spot on the team for the next season.

“He’s a very talented athlete, a quiet kid, hard worker,” said O’Connor. “It seemed like he had things going in the right direction, and was trying to get his degree.”

The president of Jackson State University Thomas Hudson, J.D. also announced the sad news on Dec. 2.

“JSU family, it is with a heavy heart that I confirm the death of a JSU student. The loss of a young person is always a devastating circumstance for our campus community. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.”