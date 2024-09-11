by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Student Recalls Dragging Slain Teacher To Safety During Georgia School Shooting One student detailed dragging a slain teacher to safety.







The classmates of Georgia school shooter Colt Gray recalled their traumatic experience during the fatal shooting. One student detailed dragging a slain teacher to safety.

Bria Jones was one of the first students at Apalachee High School to see Gray pull out the gun he used to kill four people. She told CNN that he first tried to enter her classroom, but her refusal to let him in helped keep her alive—the Neighborhood Talk re-shared footage of the news clip.

“I went up [to the door], I saw him holding a bag and just pulling the gun out,” detailed the freshman.

“I’m not sure what kind of bag it was, but I [saw] him pulling it out of a bag and the gun was so big.”

Her teacher unknowingly told the young girl to let him back in. However, Jones shared the unfortunate news that Gray had the weapon on him.

“If I would have opened the door, then like he would have gotten every single one of us in that class,” expressed Jones.

“And I don’t want me, my teacher, my friends in the class and my other classmates–I don’t want none of us to get hurt. So I just didn’t go. I thank God that I did not open that door.”

Gray continued on his deadly rampage, headed to another classroom where he took the life of a teacher, Richard Aspinwall. The victim’s student, Malaysia Mitchell, says she will never forget the image of Aspinwall taking his last breath.

“Colt shot my teacher multiple times,” the 17-year-old stated to the news outlet.

“We had to drag our teacher, our teacher’s body and fully into the classroom. We heard him take his last breath.”

While she initially meant to help him, the situation overwhelmed the teenage girl, who ended up needing medical attention herself.

She continued, “I’ve been trained [on] what to do, like give CPR and other stuff. But I couldn’t, because I couldn’t help him. So I ended up having a seizure.”

While the girls are alive to tell their story, they may still carry the traumatic memories that stem from the Winder, Georgia, tragedy. As for the shooter, Gray and his father, Colin, remain detained as they await their next court date on Dec. 4.

RELATED CONTENT: 14-Year-Old Autistic Student Identified As 1 Of 4 Victims In Horrific Georgia School Shooting