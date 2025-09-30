Education by Sharelle B. McNair Seniors At D.C. Charter School To Be Paid $50 To Perform Better In Class: Is That A Good Idea? Students have until Oct. 3 to apply, and those selected to participate will receive funds on reloadable debit cards.







A new program at a charter school in Washington, D.C., aims to pay high school seniors $50 per week in an effort to help them perform better in class, but is it the best approach?

Fox 5 DC reports that 40 seniors at Digital Pioneers Academy, a high-performing, tuition-free public charter school, will participate in the $50 Study, donating $50 per week for a total of 40 weeks, totaling $2,000 per student.

The students will be selected at random through a lottery. Students have until Oct. 3 to apply, and those chosen to participate will receive funds on reloadable debit cards.

Of the academy’s 100 students, nearly 70 have already expressed interest. The nonprofit curated the program in collaboration with research conducted by the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Guaranteed Income Research, which showed measurable results. Data found that paid programs result in an improvement in school attendance—an additional 1.23 days of school per semester, according to The Washington Post—and a stronger understanding of financial literacy.

Plus, the funds were used for food, savings and long-term goals.

Rooted’s founder and CEO, Jonathan Johnson, said the program is a blueprint more cities should take advantage of.

“What makes D.C. and our partnership with Education Forward DC and DPA remarkable is that we’re proving a simple principle: when you remove financial barriers for young people through direct, unconditional support, you create measurable impact,” Johnson said.

While some critics argue that these programs are expensive and can perpetuate an anti-working narrative, data show that the programs have added value to students’ lives. In 2024, the Social Justice School, a charter school on D.C.’s northeast side, collaborated with Mother’s Outreach Network, an anti-poverty organization, to test the idea within their network. Fifteen families received $800 each month for three months.

Myron Long, the academy’s executive director and founder, supported the data. Some student families were able to purchase a car; another bought a washer and dryer for their home. Long said parents of past participating students called the program’s funds a “stress reliever.”

D.C. City Council Democratic member Zachary Parker announced plans to introduce legislation in October to create a program that allows other schools to provide students with financial assistance. Parker hears from his constituents in the 5th ward that teens struggle to find employment or have sufficient funds to support themselves and their family members.

Teens who struggle in that capacity often fall into avenues of destructive behavior. The council member hopes that implementing a citywide program will help reduce crime rates among youth.

RELATED CONTENT: Winsome Earle-Sears Targeted By Racist Sign, Virginia Leaders Condemn Incident