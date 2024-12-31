Health and Wellness by Stacy Jackson New Study: Colorectal Cancer Incidence Rates Rise In Adults Under 50 According to the study's authors, colorectal cancer incidence rates showed a greater increase in younger adults in high-income areas.







A new study published in The Lancet Oncology reveals an upwards trend in colorectal cancer incidence rates among adults under the age of 50.

The data investigates the change in incidence rates for colorectal cancer from 2007-2017 among young people across 50 countries and territories, ages 25-49, in comparison to older adults ages 50-74.

The study’s authors revealed that from 2013 to 2017, the incidence rates increased for young adults in 27 of the 50 countries and territories examined, with the highest rates of early-onset colorectal cancer in Australia, Puerto Rico, New Zealand, the United States, and South Korea.

Trend analyses linked rising rates of early-onset colorectal cancer to younger adults in high-income European nations. The study’s authors noted, “Children and adolescents in these highly industrialized and urbanized countries were probably among the earliest to uptake detrimental dietary exposures and sedentary lifestyles associated with economic wealth.

“…Analyses of nationally representative survey data in the USA have revealed increasing risks of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and metabolic syndrome among people born between 1965 and 1980 and the subsequent birth cohorts, aligning with birth cohort trends in colorectal cancer incidence,” the authors added.

The study’s lead author, Hyuna Sung, told Business Insider the trend “is not just about high-income, Western countries” and includes areas of the world like South America and Asia “we didn’t see before.”

Colorectal cancer, the second leading cause of cancer death, develops in the colon or the rectum, according to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, which writes that “Black Americans are 15% more likely to get colorectal cancer and 35% more likely to die from it.”

Although symptoms may not be easy to detect in the early stages, doctors recommend keeping a lookout for rectal bleeding, a change in bowel habits, abdominal discomfort, or unexplained weight loss. Board-certified colorectal surgeon Dr. Cedrek McFadden addressed the importance of discussing symptoms with your doctor.

USF Heart Health Institute associate professor Ganesh Halade, whose published research linked colon cancer and ultra-processed foods, told Business Insider, “It’s very obvious the way that this disease trend is going on right now…We need to go back and consider our diet, sleep, and exercise.”

Findings indicate a growing need to identify factors and increase awareness to help facilitate early detection. The Colorectal Cancer Alliance noted a greater than 90% survival rate with early detection and treatment.

The FDA approved a new colorectal cancer (CRC) blood test, Guardant Health’s “Shield,” earlier this year.

