Say What? Substitute Lunch Lady Arrested After Allegedly Selling Weed Edibles to High Schoolers

A school cafeteria worker at Jewel M. Sumner High School in Louisiana must have thought the high in high school meant something else.

According to a Facebook post by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the substitute cafeteria worker was arrested after being accused of selling food that contained marijuana. Someone reported her actions through a tip line.

Tymetrica Cohns, 45, of Kentwood, LA was detained on Friday for selling homemade weed edibles to the students.

“Forty-five year-old Tymetrica Cohn of Kentwood, LA, was arrested today on narcotics charges following a Crime Stoppers tip claiming she was selling drugs to a student, said Chief Jimmy Travis,” a Facebook post read in part.

“The safety of our students is of the utmost importance to our school system,” said Tangipahoa Parish School Superintendent Melissa Stilley in a written statement on the Facebook page of the Tangipahoa Parish School System.

“I want to commend this student who saw something and used the app to bring this threat to the attention of our school officials and law enforcement,” Stilley said.

Chief Travis stated to students as well as the general public the importance of utilizing the anonymous P3 tip app for reporting any and all suspicious activity. “The safety and well-being of our students are paramount. We encourage using the 33 app to report anything they feel threatens their ability to learn in a safe environment.”

Cohns was reportedly hired by a staffing agency to fill in when regular employees in the cafeteria were absent, WAFB reports.

Doesn’t she know that schools are drug-free zones?