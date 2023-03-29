Is Suge Knight’s Life Story Coming to TV?

For those who want to learn the life story of Death Row Records co-founder, Suge Knight, you may not have to wait much longer.

According to TMZ Hip Hop, Marion “Suge” Knight, the infamous label owner who was involved in the East Coast/West Coast battle that pitted rappers The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac against each other, is reportedly gearing up to work on a project.

That series, which will be done with his brother, Brian Brown, will tell the story of the rise and fall of the former college football player who was instrumental in the careers of Dr. Dre, Tupac, and Snoop Dog. Sources close to the project told TMZ Hip Hop that the series will start filming this summer and have a similar feel to 50 Cent‘s hit show, BMF. It will predate Knight’s music industry days, covering his upbringing in Compton, where Knight dreamt of becoming a football coach.

This isn’t the first time there’s been news of a potential Suge Knight film.

Almost four years ago, it was rumored that the Death Row Records co-founder had rep sold the rights to his life story to William Raymond Norwood Jr., aka Ray J. TMZ reported that Ray J has the authority to make decisions about Knight’s career as he serves a 28-year prison sentence for manslaughter.

Ray J’s manager and producing partner, David Weintraub, also told Entertainment Tonight that the deal was finalized previously and that several major film studios, independent financiers, and documentarians have reached out to work with him and Ray J on a documentary about Knight’s life.

However, in an exclusive interview with The Blast, Knight, himself, revealed that the reports were erroneous.

“I just heard about the article being released regarding that Ray J has all my rights television, movies, books, you know all that type of stuff,” said Knight during a phone interview from prison. “He don’t. Ray J is not just a friend of mine, that’s little brother, that’s family.”