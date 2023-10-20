‘Collect Calls With Suge Knight’ Podcast Set To Debut On Halloween

Marion “Suge” Knight, the former Death Row Records mogul currently serving time in prison, is set to launch a podcast from behind bars, promising to offer insights, anecdotes, and perspectives, according to TMZ.

Teaming up with Dave Mays, the CEO of Breakbeat Media and founder of The Source magazine, Knight is bringing “Collect Calls With Suge Knight” to the airwave, which aims to break down the prison walls and provide listeners with an unfiltered look into the mind of one of the hip-hop industry’s most notorious figures.

Mays told TMZ that five half-hour episodes have been recorded. The podcast is set to premiere on Halloween 2023.

“And I’m so excited to be able to enlist the help of my longtime friend and one of hip-hop’s most formidable, pioneering, and fearless leaders to help Breakbeat continue to achieve this goal. Collect Call With Suge Knight will awaken hip-hop fans worldwide and build bridges across multiple generations,” Mays told TMZ.

The podcast is expected to cover various topics within the hip-hop sphere. Knight plans to address the artists, hip-hop pundits, and media outlets using his name as a headline-grabbing tool. He also intends to discuss Snoop Dogg’s ownership of the Death Row brand. Give Knight’s extensive history in the industry, figures such as Master P, Wack 100, Warren G, and Akon may all find in the podcast’s spotlight.

Audio episodes will be available on Thursdays, while video versions can be viewed on Fridays. The podcast is set to hit all major platforms. A sneak peek of the inaugural conversation is slated for release on October 24.

Knight, once one of hip-hop’s power players, was sentenced to 28 years in prison in 2018 after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter in a fatal 2015 hit-and-run.

