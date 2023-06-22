Summer Is Here & These 7 Black-Owned Brands Rise To The Occasion

While thousands welcomed the summer solstice in the UK, today marks a new day to walk into the new season with intention. It occurs on the ‘longest day and shortest night of the year, which gives us just enough time to buy Black for the biggest event in our calendar.

BLACK ENTERPRISE is pleased to share a decadent list of Black-owned brands that understand the assignment and are summer-ready. Offering a wide range of vibrant prints and colors, these Black-owned brands can bring comfort, sweet taste buds, and protection in the rain and the sun. Check it out!

Essentials

“Satin-lined Rain Hat”

The summer season may come with its occasional rain spell. Be prepared with the world’s first satin-lined rain hat guaranteed to keep your hair dry, and style protected no matter the forecast. Born out of necessity, Hairbrella offers waterproof and UV- protective classic and lite rain hats and detachable face shields. Founder and Inventor Tracey Pickett is proud to witness her brand transform into a global community for kids and beyond.

“Little Mermaid Collection”

Our melanin skin loves the sun, so make a splash with a radiant glow with the signature formula Black Girl Sunscreen™ SPF 30 moisturizing lotion. Whether you’re enjoying the view from land or by the sea, Make It Matte™ will give you clear SPF protection with absolutely no-white cast. From a glowy finish to a natural glow, Black Girl Sunscreen has got you covered!!

“Rosewater and Lavender Bar”

The woman-led, Black-owned business creates all-natural products for the most sensitive skin. With intention, owner Levon Handsome avoids all irritants and fillers to cater to people struggling with skin cancer, non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, eczema, and alopecia. If you want to feel fresh and glowing all summer long, treat yourself to 100% natural, plant-based, eczema-friendly, artisan, organic soaps, sugar scrubs, body and hair butters, and lip conditioners.

Swimwear

“Criss Cross Backless One Piece”

Soak in the sun with Kitty and Vibe’s “Criss Cross Backless One-Piece,” the ultimate supportive and comfy vacation-ready swimsuit. Feel the warm breeze on your open back with crossed shoulder straps. The one-piece also features built-in bra support, removable bra pads, and medium booty coverage. Serving as a creative designer and investor, tennis star Sloane Stephens designed her two-part collection to reflect her unique personality and style through versatile swimsuits and cover-ups for the girl on the go.

“Blue Raspberry Adire”

The season’s latest prints include the “Blue Raspberry Adire” and the “Mint Purple Kente,” masterminded and sold by D’Ianyu. Take your pick from all of the other bold African-inspired clothing items to brighten up your summer wardrobe and hearts. Brother and sister Addie and Dara Ajayi are working effortlessly to support the culture that inspires them, expanding their manufacturing in Africa and continuing to build stronger ties to the community.

Treats N Tings

“Artisan Ice Cream”

Creamalicious is one of the only Black-owned national ice cream brands. Indulge in a truly innovative, 2-in-1 desserts that pair freshly baked pastries with homemade ice creams made with only the freshest ingredients. Chef Liz Rogers offers award-winning flavors such as Aunt Poonie’s Caramel Pound Cake, Slap Yo Mamma Banana Pudding, Right As Rain Red Velvet Cheesecake, Thick As Thieves Pecan Pie, Porch Light Peach Cobbler, Grandma Gigi Sweet Potato Pie, and Uncle Charles Brown Suga Bourbon Cake.

Entertainment

Tabitha Brown has been summer-ready since before Mother’s Day. In collaboration with Target, Brown dropped a limited-edition outdoor entertainment collection featuring all of her outdoor favorites, including furniture, decor, cooking, dining, pool and beach essentials, games, and activities. Whether you’re having a BBQ or a beach day, pick yourself up a “Grilling Tool Set with Fabric Sleeve” and an outdoor lounge mat while you’re at it.

Y’all ready for some summer fun??? My final @Target collection is all about summer entertainment!! In stores and online May 14th!🎉 pic.twitter.com/XePyGuhhLM — Tabitha Brown (@IamTabithaBrown) May 2, 2023