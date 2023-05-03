Tabitha Brown To Release Target Collection Dedicated To Her Mother

Ms. Tab is already feeling summer vibes and sharing the sunshine with her fans.

Actress and serial entrepreneur, Tabitha Brown, announced her final collection with Target which will release just in time for Mother’s Day.

“I am so excited to share with you this collection for Target” Brown stated in an advertisement posted to her Twitter page.

“I designed this collection to celebrate my favorite season of the year: summer.”

The new, limited-time Outdoor Entertaining Collection will feature all of Brown’s outdoor favorites, including furniture, decor, cooking, dining, pool and beach essentials, games and activities.

Y’all ready for some summer fun??? My final @Target collection is all about summer entertainment!! In stores and online May 14th!🎉 pic.twitter.com/XePyGuhhLM — Tabitha Brown (@IamTabithaBrown) May 2, 2023

The summer season is all about gathering together, according to Ms. Tab.

“With some good food, some fun games, good music, and tons of sunshine,” the vegan influencer says it doesn’t matter how large or small the party is. “I hope that this collection adds sunshine to all of your celebrations,” she concludes.

Brown also shared details about her fourth Target collection on Instagram.

“I have had the time of my life bringing these collections to life! This final collection,” which marks her fourth partnership with Target, “is all about family, gathering and outdoor entertainment!!” she captioned the ad.

Ms. Tab’s final Target collection is dedicated to her mother, who, according to Brown, passed away in 2007.

She told her followers that one of her mother’s favorite things was summer time fun with family. “So what better day than Mother’s Day to launch this beautiful collection! This one is for Mama❤️🙏🏾,” her caption continued.

Summer lovers can get a head start on their shopping by saving their favorites online. Shoppers can choose from a selection of colorful products such as throw pillows, beach balls, towels, floats, cups and plates, card game essentials, puzzles, and even download recipes.

“Honey y’all get ready because we are about to be outside playing games, eating good and relaxing in style!!” the “It’s CompliPlated” star said.

Brown’s Outdoor Entertainment Collection will be available online and in stores on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14.

